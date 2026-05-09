Roberto Piccoli Injury: Set to be back versus Genoa

Piccoli (thigh) is on track to be selected for Sunday's match against Genoa, La Nazione reported.

Piccoli has been able to return to full training late in the week and could push one of last week's offensive starters if he looks good in the final session, while Moise Kean (lower leg) is doubtful. Albert Gudmundsson filled in as a false-nine while both strikers were unavailable. Piccoli has scored and assisted once in his last five showings, adding three shots (one on target), three chances created and six clearances.