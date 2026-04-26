Roberto Piccoli Injury: Will sit out Sassuolo clash

Piccoli (thigh) hasn't been called up for Saturday's match versus Sassuolo.

Piccoli didn't pass a late fitness test and won't be an option for this one. He'll be monitored ahead of next Monday's fixture versus Roma, as his issue is considered minor. Albert Gudmundsson is expected to lead the line, as Riccardo Braschi is the only striker in the squad, since Moise Kean (lower leg) is unavailable as well.