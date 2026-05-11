Roberto Piccoli headshot

Roberto Piccoli News: Creates one chance in Genoa match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Piccoli (thigh) had one interception, committed one foul and created one scoring chance in 29 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Genoa.

Piccoli was eased into action following a two-week absence, as the coach decided to give younger Riccardo Braschi his maiden start. He'll likely make the XI versus Juventus if he has a clean week of training. He hasn't contributed to a goal in five appearances, tallying two off-target shots, one key pass and four clearances over that span.

Roberto Piccoli
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now