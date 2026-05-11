Roberto Piccoli News: Creates one chance in Genoa match

Piccoli (thigh) had one interception, committed one foul and created one scoring chance in 29 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Genoa.

Piccoli was eased into action following a two-week absence, as the coach decided to give younger Riccardo Braschi his maiden start. He'll likely make the XI versus Juventus if he has a clean week of training. He hasn't contributed to a goal in five appearances, tallying two off-target shots, one key pass and four clearances over that span.