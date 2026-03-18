Roberto Piccoli headshot

Roberto Piccoli News: Goal and assist in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Piccoli scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Monday's 4-1 win against Cremonese.

Piccoli got in on the goalscoring fun during Monday's rout, netting a goal himself and adding an assist on three chances created. The forward was excellent throughout the match and made the most of the one-sided rout. He will hope to build on that performance against some top opponents in the coming matches.

Roberto Piccoli
Fiorentina
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