Roberto Piccoli News: Nets one in Fiorentina match

Piccoli scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target) and one cross (zero accurate) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Fiorentina.

Piccoli opened the scoring by pouncing on a loose ball in the box and finding room to slot it him, hitting the net in consecutive matches for just the second time in the season. On the other hand, he'll be unavailable against Verona on Monday due to yellow-card accumulation. The coach could turn to Leonardo Pavoletti or opt for a light attack, deploying Zito Luvumbo and Florinel Coman together.