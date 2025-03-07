Fantasy Soccer
Roberto Piccoli headshot

Roberto Piccoli News: Provides assist against Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Piccoli drew two fouls and assisted once to go with five shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.

Piccoli found Nicolas Viola in strides with a through ball to set up the lone goal for his side and then proceeded to pace it in attempts, but his aim was lacking. He has hit the net twice in the past six tilts, recording 11 shots (two on target), three key passes and two crosses (zero accurate).

Roberto Piccoli
Cagliari

