Roberto Piccoli News: Scores in Atalanta clash
Piccoli scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target) and one tackle (one won) and drew two fouls in Friday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.
Piccoli broke his scoring drought thanks to a routine shot after beating the offside trap and a poor save by Marco Sportiello. He hadn't hit the net since early March. He has played a lot throughout the season due to Moise Kean's injury woes, but he still produced a lot less compared to his previous campaign at Cagliari, registering four goals, one assist, 47 shots (15 on target) and 15 chances created in 32 showings (16 starts).
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