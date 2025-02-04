Fantasy Soccer
Roberto Piccoli headshot

Roberto Piccoli News: Scores in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Piccoli scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 loss against Lazio.

Piccolo found the back of the net Monday with a header in the 56th minute assisted by Nicolas Viola. It marked his sixth goal of the season, setting a career-best with 15 matches still to play. He took four shots for the eighth time this season and also won one tackle and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.

Roberto Piccoli
Cagliari
