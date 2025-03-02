Roberto Piccoli News: Strikes in Bologna fixture

Piccoli drew one foul and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Bologna.

Piccoli capitalized on one of the few scoring opportunities created by his club, sneaking between two defenders on a cross by Tommaso Augello and heading it home. He has hit the net twice in the last five rounds, adding six shots (two on target), two chances crated and two crosses (zero accurate).