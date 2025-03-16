Roberto Piccoli News: Takes four shots against Roma
Piccoli drew two fouls and had four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Roma.
Piccoli was active and led his side in shots, coming close to scoring a couple of times, but Mile Svilar answered the bell on both occasions. He has scored and assisted once in the last five matches, recording 11 shots (four on target), two chances created and one cross (zero accurate).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now