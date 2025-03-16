Fantasy Soccer
Roberto Piccoli headshot

Roberto Piccoli News: Takes four shots against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Piccoli drew two fouls and had four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Roma.

Piccoli was active and led his side in shots, coming close to scoring a couple of times, but Mile Svilar answered the bell on both occasions. He has scored and assisted once in the last five matches, recording 11 shots (four on target), two chances created and one cross (zero accurate).

Roberto Piccoli
Cagliari
