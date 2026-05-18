Roberto Piccoli News: Unimpressive in Juventus match
Piccoli registered two shots (zero on goal) and two clearances and drew one foul in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Juventus.
Piccoli returned to the XI after a month, as Moise Kean (lower leg) continues to miss time, but he didn't do a lot, even Fiorentina had a strong game overall. He hasn't contributed to a goal in his last six appearances (three starts), registering just four shots (zero on target), one chance created and six clearances during that stretch.
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