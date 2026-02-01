Piccoli wasn't affected by a thigh ailment, as he got the nod and went to distance and produced more than a few bursting runs. He paced his team in attempts and set a new season high, but he lacked clutchness in the box. He and Moise Kean played together in the final portion of the game, so he might not necessarily take a big hit with the teammate returning from injury. He has notched at least one shot in the last three fixtures, amassing 10 (three on target) and posting one goal, one key pass and two crosses (one accurate) in that stretch.