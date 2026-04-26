Robin Fellhauer News: Eight crosses from right-back

Fellhauer generated eight crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fellhauer had the chance to get forward throughout Saturday's draw and he took that with aplomb, bombing forward at every chance. He sent in eight crosses and created a pair of chances during the draw. He was active down the wing throughout and tormented the Frankfurt backline. He should have the chance to do the same thing in the final three matches of the league campaign.