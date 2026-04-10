Robin Fellhauer News: Provides rare assist

Fellhauer had an assist while crossing once inaccurately, creating two chances and making two interceptions during Friday's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.

Fellhauer set up Alexis Claude-Maurice in the 11th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Augsburg in interceptions. The assist was the first since August for the wing-back as he's combined for a s hot, five chances created and six crosses over his last three appearances.