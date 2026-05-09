Robin Fellhauer News: Scores as substitute in win

Fellhauer scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Monchengladbach.

Fellhauer served as a backup option for the first time in league play since Sept. 20 after being a regular starter, but he still got heavily involved as he was required to replace the injured Dimitris Giannoulis (undisclosed) in the early stages of Saturday's matchup. Fellhauer found the back of the net via right-footed finish in the 42nd minute while attempting a season-high four shots. Having found consistency in a wing-back role throughout his first Bundesliga campaign, he's now totaling three goals and two assists over 33 appearances.