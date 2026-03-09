Robin Fellhauer News: Scores in loss

Fellhauer scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Fellhauer found the back of the net with his only shot during Saturday's loss. The midfielder didn't do much in the attack, but his lone shot ended in a goal. That's a nice return in a tough match, but it's unlikely that Fellhauer is going to become some sort of consistent offensive threat moving forward.