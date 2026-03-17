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Robin Gosens Injury: Assists and subs off versus Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Gosens assisted once to go with two chances created, one cross (one accurate) and two clearances before leaving Monday's 4-1 win over Cremonese at the 81st minute after colliding with the post, Sky Italy reported.

Gosens teed up Roberto Piccoli with a through ball, recording his maiden assist, but suffered a chest contusion late in the game and will need to be evaluated ahead of Sunday's home game versus Inter. Fabiano Parisi would likely play as a left-back if he were unavailable, with Jack Harrison or Jacopo Fazzini in the trident.

Robin Gosens
Fiorentina
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