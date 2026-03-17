Robin Gosens Injury: Assists and subs off versus Cremonese

Gosens assisted once to go with two chances created, one cross (one accurate) and two clearances before leaving Monday's 4-1 win over Cremonese at the 81st minute after colliding with the post, Sky Italy reported.

Gosens teed up Roberto Piccoli with a through ball, recording his maiden assist, but suffered a chest contusion late in the game and will need to be evaluated ahead of Sunday's home game versus Inter. Fabiano Parisi would likely play as a left-back if he were unavailable, with Jack Harrison or Jacopo Fazzini in the trident.