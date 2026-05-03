Robin Gosens Injury: Available against Roma

Gosens (thigh) has been selected for Monday's match with Roma.

Gosens will be back after sitting out one fixture and will compete with Fabiano Parisi (foot) and Luca Ranieri to get the nod at left-back. He has tallied at least one clearance in 12 consecutive appearances, racking up 35, scoring twice, assisting once and posting 13 tackles (six won), 10 interceptions and 18 crosses (four accurate) over that span, with one clean sheet.