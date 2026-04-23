Robin Gosens Injury: Avoids thigh lesion
Gosens pulled his left flexor but escaped without a strain, Fiorentina announced.
Gosens will train on the side for a few days and will most likely miss Sunday's home game versus Sassuolo, but he should be able to return pretty quickly. Luis Balbo or Luca Ranieri will start at left-back in relief.
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