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Robin Gosens Injury: Doubtful for Sassuolo match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 11:06pm

Gosens (thigh) is a long shot to be available Sunday, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.

Gosens has done little in training since subbing off early in the previous match, but his problem isn't considered too serious. Luis Balbo or Luca Ranieri will start as a left-back in relief in this one.

Robin Gosens
Fiorentina
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