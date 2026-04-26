Robin Gosens Injury: Missing for Sassuolo contest
Gosens (thigh) didn't make Fiorentina's squad list for Sunday's home game versus Sassuolo.
Gosens was on the wrong side of questionable and will indeed sit out this one, although he was a late call and could make a quick recovery. Fiorentina will play their next game versus Roma next Monday. Luis Balbo is the next man up at the position.
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