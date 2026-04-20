Robin Gosens Injury: Off early in Lecce match
Gosens recorded one clearance and one interception in 11 minutes before exiting Monday's game versus Lecce due to injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Gosens made a couple of defensive interventions before needing some medical attention and bowing out early because of a possible muscular issue. He'll take some tests in the next few days to determine his status for Sunday's home game versus Sassuolo. Luis Balbo is the only other pure option in the role since Fabiano Parisi (foot) is sidelined.
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