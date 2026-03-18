Robin Gosens Injury: Selected for Conference League bout
Gosens (chest) has been named in Fiorentina's squad list to face Rakow on Thursday.
Gosens might get the day off amid some rotation midweek, but won't be outright sidelined after picking up a knock in the previous Serie A and will be in contention to start, primarily with Jack Harrison, versus Inter on Sunday.
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