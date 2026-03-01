Robin Gosens Injury: Selected for Udinese fixture

Gosens (face) has been included in Fiorentina's squad list for Monday's match against Udinese.

Gosens will remain available despite getting hurt midweek and will play through his injuries. He'll be in the mix with Fabiano Parisi, Albert Gudmundsson and Jack Harrison, depending on the first one's role. He has been an used sub in the last three Serie A matches. He has swung in at least one cross in his last five appearances, amassing seven deliveries (three accurate) and adding 14 clearances, seven tackles (three won) and five shots, with one goal and no clean sheets over that span.