Robin Gosens Injury: Set for cup squad return

Gosens trained fully with Schalke's squad Wednesday, putting him on track for a return to the matchday squad for Monday's German Cup match at Hallescher FC, according to WAZ.

Gosens has now largely recovered from a thigh injury, having already made a surprisingly quick return to team training last week and taking part in large portions of sessions since, though he was deemed not quite ready for the final friendly against Real Madrid. Vitalie Becker is expected to start at left back given Gosens' extended layoff, meaning Gosens would likely need to come off the bench to collect his first minutes back from injury.