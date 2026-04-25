Robin Gosens Injury: Sidelined for Sassuolo match
Gosens (thigh) won't be available Sunday, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.
Gosens has done little in training since subbing off early in the previous match and will be re-evaluated next week. Luis Balbo or Luca Ranieri will start as a left-back in relief in this one.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Gosens See More
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
General Soccer Article
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?September 7, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team NewsAugust 30, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2August 22, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 22, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Gosens See More