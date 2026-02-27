Robin Gosens headshot

Robin Gosens Injury: Suffers two facial injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Gosens sustained a jaw and an orbital fracture on the right side of his face against Jagiellonia but won't require surgery and will be able keep playing thanks to a special protection, Fiorentina announced.

Gosens got banged up on a late collision in a recent UEFA Conference League game, but won't be shut down to heal his injuries. It remains to be seen whether he'll be available Monday versus Udinese, given the recency of the issues. He has backed up Fabiano Parisi as of late, but his teammate might move to a different role if Manor Solomon (thigh) misses time.

Robin Gosens
Fiorentina
