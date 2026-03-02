Robin Gosens News: Bench option
Gosens (face) is on the bench for Monday's match against Udinese.
Gosens is fit once again and has been added to the bench, ready for time after a facial injury. He has not started in three straight games but will look to build up fitness to a starting role again, with 14 starts in 16 appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Gosens See More
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
General Soccer Article
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?September 7, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team NewsAugust 30, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2August 22, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 22, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Gosens See More