Robin Gosens News: Bench option

Gosens (face) is on the bench for Monday's match against Udinese.

Gosens is fit once again and has been added to the bench, ready for time after a facial injury. He has not started in three straight games but will look to build up fitness to a starting role again, with 14 starts in 16 appearances this campaign.

