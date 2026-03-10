Robin Gosens headshot

Robin Gosens News: Five crosses in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 2:13am

Gosens registered two shots (zero on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Parma.

Gosens made the most of his return to the lineup following four consecutive games on the bench, stepping in for the suspended Fabiano Parisi and delivering an exceptional display. The attacking full back took two shots and made five crosses going forward while also being defensively solid with three tackles won, one interception and one clearance.

Robin Gosens
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
