Robin Gosens News: Five crosses in start
Gosens registered two shots (zero on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Parma.
Gosens made the most of his return to the lineup following four consecutive games on the bench, stepping in for the suspended Fabiano Parisi and delivering an exceptional display. The attacking full back took two shots and made five crosses going forward while also being defensively solid with three tackles won, one interception and one clearance.
