Gosens (knee) came off the bench late in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Celje.

Gosens played about 15 minutes off the bench after missing the past three tilts. He'll be the option over Fabiano Parisi once able to log big minutes. He has scored twice and posted nine shots (three on target), 10 key passes, 14 crosses and three tackles (two won) in his last six showings.