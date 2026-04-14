Robin Gosens News: Scores in Lazio game

Gosens scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), four clearance and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Lazio.

Gosens decided the game in one of his rare offensive forays, putting a thumping header just past the goalie's reach. It's his third goal of the season. He has sent in at least one cross in 10 straight appearances, totaling 18 (four accurate), adding eight shots (four on target) and four key passes over that span, with one clean sheet. Additionally, this marked his 11th showing in a row with one or more clearances, for a total of 34, and his seventh display on the trot with at least one interception.