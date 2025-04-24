Robin Gosens News: Scores versus Cagliari

Gosens scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Cagliari.

Gosens returned to the starting lineup after missing time with a knee bruise and, while he didn't have great volume, he started his team's comeback by leveling the game with a surgical daisy-cutter in the bottom corner. He has hit the net thrice in his last four showings, improving to five goals in the season. He has added five shots (three on target), two key passes and six crosses (one accurate) during such a stretch. He has at least one attempt in five of his last six displays, while has has recorded multiple clearances in seven of his past eight.