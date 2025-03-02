Robin Gosens News: Scores winner in return

Gosens scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created one chance and sent in five crosses (one accurate) during Friday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Gosens returned to the team after serving a one-match ban and ended up as the hero for Fiorentina. In the 9th minute, the full-back headed home a cross from the right to score the lone goal of the match and give his team some precious three points in the fight to qualify for European competition. This was Gosens' first goal since October and he'll hope this is the start of better things to come.