Robin Gosens News: Starts at left-back
Gosens (thigh) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Roma.
Gosens is fit as expected Monday after he was selected for the squad, finding his way to his regular spot at left-back. He has seen reduced production this season but still remains a decent two-way threat from the defense, recording three goals and one assist in his 22 appearances.
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