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Robin Gosens News: Subs in versus Rakow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Gosens (chest) played half an hour off the bench in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Rakow in the UEFA Conference League.

Gosens quickly recovered from a rib injury and was utilized as a sub in this one, with Fabiano Parisi manning the left-back position and Jack Harrison up front. He could relieve one of the two versus Inter on Sunday. He has started in back-to-back matches after not being deployed for a month. He has notched at least one cross in his last seven outings, amassing 13 deliveries (four accurate), scoring and assisting once and adding seven shots (three on target) and 17 clearances over that span, with no clean sheets.

Robin Gosens
Fiorentina
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