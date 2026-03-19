Robin Gosens News: Subs in versus Rakow
Gosens (chest) played half an hour off the bench in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Rakow in the UEFA Conference League.
Gosens quickly recovered from a rib injury and was utilized as a sub in this one, with Fabiano Parisi manning the left-back position and Jack Harrison up front. He could relieve one of the two versus Inter on Sunday. He has started in back-to-back matches after not being deployed for a month. He has notched at least one cross in his last seven outings, amassing 13 deliveries (four accurate), scoring and assisting once and adding seven shots (three on target) and 17 clearances over that span, with no clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Gosens See More
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
General Soccer Article
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?September 7, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team NewsAugust 30, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2August 22, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 22, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Gosens See More