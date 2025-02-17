Fantasy Soccer
Robin Gosens headshot

Robin Gosens News: Suspended for one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Gosens had one cross (zero accurate), one shot on target, one tackle (one won) and two clerances and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Como.

Gosens logged a small amount of stats in multiple categories but had a rather uninspiring display overall. He'll sit out one due to yellow-card accumulation. Fabiano Parisi will replace him against Verona on Sunday.

Robin Gosens
Fiorentina

