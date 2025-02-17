Robin Gosens News: Suspended for one game
Gosens had one cross (zero accurate), one shot on target, one tackle (one won) and two clerances and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Como.
Gosens logged a small amount of stats in multiple categories but had a rather uninspiring display overall. He'll sit out one due to yellow-card accumulation. Fabiano Parisi will replace him against Verona on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now