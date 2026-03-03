Robin Gosens headshot

Robin Gosens News: Unused sub versus Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Gosens (face) didn't play in Monday's 3-0 loss to Udinese.

Gosens was cleared despite a pair of fractures and was spotted warming up but ultimately didn't enter the game. He should be back in the XI versus Parma on Monday after being left on the bench in four straight Serie A matches since Fabiano Parisi is suspended.

Robin Gosens
Fiorentina
