Robin Gosens News: Unused sub versus Udinese
Gosens (face) didn't play in Monday's 3-0 loss to Udinese.
Gosens was cleared despite a pair of fractures and was spotted warming up but ultimately didn't enter the game. He should be back in the XI versus Parma on Monday after being left on the bench in four straight Serie A matches since Fabiano Parisi is suspended.
