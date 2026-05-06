Robin Gosens News: Wins five tackles in Roma clash
Gosens (thigh) had four clearances, two interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) and won five of five tackles in Monday's 4-0 defeat versus Atalanta.
Gosens was under pressure in the back and set a new season high in tackles, but the whole Fiorentina defense was steamrolled. He has registered one or more clearances in his last 13 outings, piling up 39, contributing to one clean sheet, scoring twice and registering nine shots (five on target), 19 crosses (four accurate) and 12 interceptions over that span. Additionally, this marked the ninth performance in a row with at least one interception (11 total).
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