Robin Hack Injury: Back in training, still weeks away

Hack (knee) has returned to team training but will not be available for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, with coach Eugen Polanski ruling him out due to a lack of match sharpness after his lengthy absence, according to Karsten Kellermann of Rheinische Post.

Hack was back on the pitch Monday and clearly eager to get going, but coach Eugen Polanski was blunt about the situation, calling it far too early for the attacking midfielder to return to competitive action in only his first normal training week since the injury. The Gladbach coach also made it clear he has no intention of bringing back a player who is not at 100 percent with the club fighting for survival in the Bundesliga, and deliberately left the return timeline open after several previous projections failed to materialize. A return in the coming weeks remains the target, but Gladbach will not be rushed into throwing him back before he is genuinely ready. Haris Tabakovic and Franck Honorat will look to hold their larger role in the attack until he returns.