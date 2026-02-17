Robin Hack Injury: Back to partial team training

Hack (knee) resumed partial team training Tuesday and should return to the match squad in a few weeks, coach Eugen Polanski commented to the media, according to Jannik Sorgatz from Rheinische Post. "I think Hacki finished the short session with a big smile. It's important that he also trains on the pitch with the team. He'll do that partially this week."

