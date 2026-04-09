Robin Hack Injury: Cautious with return

Hack (knee) is not yet an option as the club takes his return cautiously, according to manager Eugen Polanski. "The training ground is currently really full. Except for Tim =, who continues to train individually, everyone is on the field. With Nathan and Hacki, we have to carefully consider when we involve them, as they are returning from a longer injury phase."

Hack has been training for a few weeks now, but he is still not an option to play, as the attacker continues to struggle with a knee injury. However, he does appear to be closing in on his return, potentially an option in the next few games. He has only appeared four times all season due to the constant injuries he has suffered this campaign, hoping to get a few more attempts on the field before the season ends.