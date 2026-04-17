Robin Hack Injury: Set to return Sunday

Hack (knee) is fit and available for selection ahead of Sunday's game against Mainz, according to manager Eugen Polanski.

Hack is one of several BMG players who will be returning to the squad this weekend. Even though the team had been very cautious with his return to action, he's been deemed fit by the manager and is likely to be an option off the bench. Hack hasn't played since Nov. 22, when he saw eight minutes off the bench in a 3-0 win over Heidenheim.