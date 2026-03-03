Robin Hack Injury: Suffers setback in training

Hack (knee) suffered a setback in team training and will miss several more weeks to recover, according to BILD.

Hack worked his way back into full team training last week and was closing in on a comeback from a long-term knee injury, but the attacking midfielder hit another setback this week that will sideline him for several more weeks. It's a brutal blow for a player who's typically a locked-in starter in Gladbach's frontline. With him out, Haris Tabakovic and Franck Honorat are set to maintain their expanded roles up top and continue carrying the load in the attacking third.