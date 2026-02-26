Robin Hack Injury: Trains in full

Hack (knee) was spotted training in full and could return in the coming fixtures, although Saturday's clash against Union Berlin is likely to come too soon for him, coach Eugen Polanski said to the media, according to Thomas Grulke from Rheinische Post. "That would be very optimistic [for him to return Saturday]."

Hack is back in full team training this week after finally putting a frustrating knee injury behind him, one that kept him out for months following a failed comeback attempt in November. The attacking midfielder is now closing in on a return to the matchday squad, with a March comeback firmly on the table. Whether that happens early or later in the month will depend on how he responds in training over the next few days, but before going down he was a locked-in starter for Gladbach and is fully expected to battle his way back into a similar role once he's back at full speed.