Robin Hack Injury: Trains individually
Hack (knee) is back in individual training, according to Rheinische Post.
Hack suffered a setback last week, but it appears not to be all that serious, as the midfielder is already back in individual training. That said, a return for him following a muscle fiber tear is likely still a few weeks away. He definitely won't see the field until after the international break, although he could return soon after the break.
