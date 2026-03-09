Robin Hack headshot

Robin Hack Injury: Trains individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Hack (knee) is back in individual training, according to Rheinische Post.

Hack suffered a setback last week, but it appears not to be all that serious, as the midfielder is already back in individual training. That said, a return for him following a muscle fiber tear is likely still a few weeks away. He definitely won't see the field until after the international break, although he could return soon after the break.

Robin Hack
Mönchengladbach
