Hack barely featured this season after suffering a knee injury in September that ultimately required surgery. The forward tried to make his way back in November but that comeback stalled quickly and he has missed every match since. Hack has recently been spotted training on grass and working with the ball and he said he is now pain free, which is a major boost given he is a regular starter for Gladbach when healthy and will be important down the stretch, while Florian Neuhaus and Shuto Machino have both benefited from increased minutes during his prolonged absence.