Robin Hack News: Assists in win
Hack assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Union Berlin.
Hack assisted on of the two goals Saturday to put him at four on the season. This adds on to his two goals, both coming within the last nine appearances, totaling 16 shots (seven on target), nine crosses (two accurate) and six chances created in that span.
