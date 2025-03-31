Robin Hack News: Creates five chances in win

Hack had one shot on goal, created five chances and sent in four crosses (two accurate) during Saturday's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Hack couldn't add another assist to his account here but still brought a lot of creativity from the left flank, always putting teammates in scoring position. After a so-so first half of campaign, the winger is finally starting to get things going, with two goals off 13 shots, two assists, 14 chances created and 22 crosses over his last six starts.