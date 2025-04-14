Robin Hack News: Leads team in shots, crosses

Hack registered three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against SC Freiburg.

Hack led the Monchengladbach attack Saturday with three shots (zero on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) as they fell in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of SC Freiburg. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the forward has attempted 11 shots (four on goal) and 17 crosses (five accurate) while creating 10 chances and registering a single assist. Hack has been named to the Monchengladbach starting XI in 16 successive Bundesliga fixtures.