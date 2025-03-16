Robin Hack News: Picks up assist in loss

Hack assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Werder Bremen.

Hack delivered a through ball to Alassane Plea, who buried a shot from the center of the box in the 47th minute of play. The assist marked the fourth goal contribution in the last five outings and the ninth in 25 appearances on the campaign for Hack. This also marked the eighth straight game where he recorded at least one shot, while he is up to eight shots on target in that span.